Little House On The Prairie Cast Reunion This Weekend

Columbia, CA — Organizers say that visitors from as far away as Spain, France and Greece have secured tickets for the upcoming Little House on the Prairie cast reunion planned this weekend in Tuolumne County.

Fans from at least 30 states are also planning to attend.

It is being put on by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce and Prairie Legacy Productions. The three-day event will celebrate the television series, allow fans to connect with Little House stars, and showcase filming locations in Columbia and at Railtown 1897, where numerous scenes were shot for episodes during the show’s original run from 1974-1983.

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce reports that the festivities will begin with a cast parade down Main Street on Friday, June 6, at 10:30 am. General admission tickets include access to cast meet-and-greets held inside various historic locations throughout Columbia. Fans will have the chance to interact with cast members, take photos, and collect autographs throughout the weekend. Additional ticketed experiences include a special Wine & Cheese Train hosted by the cast at Railtown 1897 on Saturday, June 7, at 5 pm, and Little House Homecoming—a brand-new fan documentary celebrating the show’s enduring legacy—screening daily at 3:00 pm, June 6–8, inside Faith Hall at the First Presbyterian Church of Columbia. Daily highlights also include a costume contest at 1 pm and Prairie Games at 2 pm, both open to the public and free for all ages.

The Columbia Chamber notes that the reunion is expected to deliver an economic boost to the region, drawing multi-day attendees, who will shop at local businesses and dine at restaurants.

The following cast members have confirmed their attendance at the event, but the list is subject to change:

Alison Arngrim — Nellie Oleson

Charlotte Stewart — Miss Beadle

Rachel Greenbush — Carrie Ingalls

Dean Butler — Almanzo Wilder

Patrick Labyorteaux — Andy Garvey

Ketty Lester — Hester-Sue Terhune

Pamela Roylance — Sarah Carter

David Friedman — Jason Carter

Wendi Lou Lee — Baby Grace

Jennifer Donati — Baby Rose Wilder

Jennifer Steffin — Toddler Rose

Michelle Steffin — Toddler Rose

