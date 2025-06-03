Sierra No. 3 Steam Locomotive Set To Return At Railtown 1897

Railtown 1897 Sign View Photo

Jamestown, CA– The Sierra No. 3 steam locomotive, one of the most iconic engines in American film and television history, is preparing to return to service at Railtown 1897 State Historic Park in Jamestown, with its official debut set for July 12.

Ahead of the public celebration, California State Parks and the California State Railroad Museum Foundation are encouraging visitors to stop by the park in the coming weeks. The locomotive may begin pulling occasional excursion trains as early as June 6, and park guests could witness it in action during final testing and preparations. Originally built in 1891 and later acquired by the Sierra Railway Company of California, Sierra No. 3 is widely recognized for its appearances in more than 100 productions, including High Noon, Bonanza, and Back to the Future Part III. The locomotive was last in service in 2021, before undergoing a federally mandated 1,472-day inspection. That process involved a full mechanical assessment, including boiler rebuilding and component repairs. Park officials and restoration specialists credited the return to service to the collaborative efforts of staff, volunteers, contractors, and the broader railroad preservation community.

“The historic significance of Sierra No. 3 cannot be understated,” said Tim Schroepfer, president and CEO of the California State Railroad Museum Foundation. “It is likely the most widely seen and recognizable steam locomotive still operating anywhere in the world.”

Once fully operational, Sierra No. 3 is expected to pull excursion trains two weekends per month. Tickets, which include park admission, are available online in advance or in person at the Depot Store if not sold out. More information about Railtown can be found here.