Late Night Fire Stopped On J-59

By B.J. Hansen
CAL Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Logo

Don Pedro, CA — A vegetation fire ignited during the 10 o’clock hour on Sunday evening along J-59 in the area of Old Don Pedro Road.

It was estimated to be 3-4 acres, and the forward progress was quickly stopped within minutes after firefighters arrived on the scene.  There were no evacuations called for, and crews remained on the scene into the early morning hours, mopping up the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

