End Of May Weekend Events

There are many events planned for the last weekend of May and the first days of June including several class of 2025 graduation ceremonies.

First on Friday, and every year on the original Memorial Day May 30th, the Tuolumne VFW Post 4748 will conduct a Memorial Day Ceremony at Carter’s Cemetery at 10 am. The Vietnam Veterans of America will help with Honors and Summerville High School Choir will preform during the event as detailed here.

Friday Tuolumne County Behavioral Health continues promoting mental health awareness month in May with lime green décor and ribbons and the Annual Mental Health Awareness barbecue from 10 am to 2 pm. The event will be held at the Tuolumne County Enrichment Center with raffle prizes, games and activities as detailed here.

Pinecrest Theater is open this Friday for Mission Impossible and Saturday for Lilo & Stitch (live action) as detailed here.

Mountain Youth and Community Theatre will have performances of “Alice in Wonderland” where nothing is quite as it seems and everything is delightfully topsy-turvy. Performances are Friday at 7 pm, Saturday at 2 pm and 7 pm and Sunday at 2 pm.

Fresh produce, handmade goods, unique treasures from local farmers, artisans, and young entrepreneurs will be found at local farmers’ markets: Fridays from 2 to 6 pm the Valley Springs Farmers’ Market is open at 8 California Street. The Sonora Farmers’ Market is open Saturday mornings, the Murphys Farmers Market opens Sundays from 9am to 1pm. The Tuolumne Concerts in the Park & Outdoor Market opens June 4th. The Angels Camp Farmers’ Market opens June 13th.

Saturday the Sonora United Methodist Church is hosting the Annual Multi-Family Rummage Sale from 8 am to 2 pm. According to organizers “Specials this year are children’s and baby clothes, toys and supplies and household goods.” Details are in the event listing here.

Saturday the Area 12 Agency on Aging is hosting free document shredding for seniors, caregivers and disabled individuals. The details are in the event listing here.

Saturday is The Calaveras Forest & Fire Film Festival & Forum from Noon to 5 pm at the Bret Harte Theater in Angels Camp. The film festival aims to raise awareness about the critical issues surrounding our forests, particularly our vulnerability to catastrophic wildfires and the importance of responsible forest management and community ignition resistance practices from home hardening to vegetation clean up. Full details about the free event are in the event listing here.

Saturday the Tuolumne Fire Safe Council’s Firewise Coordinator Karen Caldwell will give a presentation on “What is a Firewise Community and How to Organize One in your Neighborhood” in Pine Mountain Lake (PML). The meeting is open to the public but if you are not a PML property owner, email your name and phone number for arrangements as detailed here.

At Mary Laveroni Park Saturday evening the kick-off of the 2025 season of Movies in the Park will start. The movie is Hook, starring Robin Williams at dusk as detailed here.

Saturday night at the Black Oak Casino Resort Ballroom will be a Luau Fundraiser benefitting the Sonora Senior Center. Details are here.

Mother Lode Christian School has opened registration for Soccer Shots Summer Camp. The week of classes is a fun intro-to-soccer experience for ages 3 to 8 as detailed here.

There are some local garage sales promoted in our Classifieds here.

Teams and vendors are needed for the Twain Harte Outhouse Races next Saturday June 7.

The Dale Bunse Memorial Show is open at the Sonora Chamber of Commerce through June 14th. Bunse was an art professor at Columbia College in Sonora for nearly 30 years. The exhibit can be viewed during the Chamber’s regular hours or by appointment as detailed here.

The Dale Bunse Memorial Show is open at the Sonora Chamber of Commerce through June 14th. Bunse was an art professor at Columbia College in Sonora for nearly 30 years. The exhibit can be viewed during the Chamber's regular hours or by appointment as detailed here.