Treasurer Ma Highlights Available State Resources At Sonora Town Hall

California Treasurer Fiona Ma speaks in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — California Treasurer Fiona Ma spoke at an economic town hall meeting during the noon hour on Wednesday at the Sonora Opera Hall.

The Treasurer, one of eight statewide elected constitutional officers, oversees California’s finances. Describing herself as the state’s banker, she also provides oversight of California’s $200 billion investment portfolio.

Ma was previously a member of the San Francisco County Board of Supervisors, served as the leader of the California Assembly, and was a member of the state’s Board of Equalization.

Tuesday’s town hall was hosted by several groups, including the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce and local rotary clubs. Ma mentioned that she is a longtime member of the Oakland Rotary.

Around 60 people were on hand.

Ma expressed optimism about the state’s economy, telling Clarke Broadcasting, “We are still the Golden State, and we must be doing something right to become the fourth largest economy in the world. It is because of our entrepreneurial spirit. People here in California, just like the Gold Rush that started here in this region, still have that spirit.”

Ma spoke about grants and resources available to government agencies, non-profits, and businesses. That includes $700,000 grants for clean energy entrepreneurial efforts, a sales tax exemption program for manufacturing businesses, college savings accounts for children, and homebuyer programs.

She stressed about the government money available in the programs, “If you don’t use it, you’re going to lose it.”

The town hall featured opening comments from District Two Tuolumne County Supervisor Ryan Campbell, followed by Ma’s speech, and then a question and answer session at the end in which Campbell posed questions that were submitted by audience members.

When asked for an overview of the current state budget, Ma noted that California was looking at a minor surplus before the Los Angeles wildfires, but the state is now facing a $12 billion structural deficit, which will require cuts.

While in Sonora, Ma also stopped by Clarke Broadcasting to record an upcoming Mother Lode Views that addresses several of these topics and other matters. It will air June 7-8 on the Clarke Broadcasting radio stations KVML, Star 92.7, and 93.5 KKBN.