Merced Man Escapes Following Tuolumne County Chase

Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP is releasing details about a high-speed chase that occurred earlier this week on Highway 108 and J-59.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Ozwald Hernandez of Merced, was pulled over by a CHP officer for speeding at around 10 pm on Monday. He had been traveling eastbound on Highway 108 near Green Springs Road.

While the officer was running the driver’s license and plates, Hernandez sped away in his 2025 Nissan Rogue. Hernandez then reached speeds over 100 mph and crossed over double yellow lines on multiple occasions. He made a U-turn in front of Chicken Ranch Casino, and later turned south on J-59. Hernandez sideswiped an oncoming 2025 Honda Accord, near Cooperstown Road, causing minor injuries to the driver of the Honda. The impact also disabled Hernandez’s Nissan. He then ran away on foot. Additional resources were called in, including Modesto CHP Officers, a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, and the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office canine unit.

Hernandez still remains at large, according to the CHP. An investigation is ongoing. A picture of Hernandez is not immediately available.