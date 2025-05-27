400 Acre Burn Planned Near Burson

East Bay Municipal Utility District View Photo

Burson, CA — Smoke will be visible near South Camanche Parkway in the Burson area of Calaveras County this Tuesday through Thursday.

Weather and conditions permitting, CAL Fire will be assisting the East Bay Municipal Utilities District with a 400-acre prescribed burn.

The burning hours on those days will be 8 am – 5 pm. Firefighters will remain on the scene until all of the hotspots are out. The primary purpose of the planned burning is to reduce hazardous fuels near Wallace and Burson.