Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall Coming To Father’s Day Fly-In

Tonya Scheftner - Tuolumne County Airport Manager View Photo

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views this past weekend featured an interview with Tuolumne County Airport Manager Tonya Scheftner.

A major focus was on the upcoming Father’s Day Fly-in, Saturday, June 14, from 9 am – 3 pm at the Columbia Airport. There will be airplane rides, a pancake breakfast, a classic car show, vendor booths, music, food sales, and other attractions.

The theme will be “Honoring Our Heroes: Vietnam Veterans,” and there will be a notable special attraction this year.

Scheftner stated on the show, “Part of the theme of our 56th annual Father’s Day Fly-In will be having what’s called ‘The Moving Wall.’ It is a three-quarter-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, DC. It is going to be at the Columbia Airport’s former National Guard Armory.”

The Moving Wall’s visit to Tuolumne County is co-sponsored by the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 391.

The Sonora Area Foundation and community donors also played an important role.

Scheftner added, “It is going to be a somber, but great opportunity, for the community to come and honor Vietnam Veterans.”

She noted that local veteran Frank Smart, along with members of Chapter 391, have volunteered their time to put up the wall and will provide security.

Admission to the Moving Wall will be free and open to the public, 24 hours per day, June 12-15.

Admission to the Father’s Day Fly-in on June 14 is $7 for Adults, $3 for Ages 10-17, Veterans are free, and Ages 9 and under are free.

