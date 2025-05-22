Some Actions Taken During Special Homelessness Meeting

Officials help provide water for pets of people living at Camp Justice View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting on Wednesday to review and give input on projects aimed at addressing homelessness.

There were detailed presentations delivered by members of the county’s Health and Human Services division. The current initiatives in place were approved prior to a recent changing of the guard on the board, and the addition of Supervisors Mike Holland and Steve Griefer.

The county is operating a sanctioned camping site at the law and justice center property (Camp Justice) and has purchased properties with state funding (for example the Miners Hotel on Highway 108 and buildings on Snell Street and Columbia Way). There is also a new transitional housing program operational in Soulsbyville.

In the end, the board decided to continue the conversation about the future of most of the projects at a meeting to be held sometime next month. Two actions that were taken today, with a 4-0-1 vote, were to extend the pilot program at Camp Justice through the end of the calendar year and to move forward with a $225,000 contract for needed repairs and updates at the Snell Street property. Supervisor Jaron Brandon attended the earlier parts of the meeting, but had to leave early for another commitment and did not vote.

Other notable decisions, like how/whether to proceed at the Miner’s Hotel, will come next month.

The meeting lasted throughout the morning and late into the afternoon hours.