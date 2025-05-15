Celebrating Black Oak Casino Resort’s Past, Present, And Future

Black Oak Casino Resort Ribbon Cutting for hotel expansion View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — A ribbon cutting was held Thursday morning to commemorate the completion of a new lobby and 48 luxury suites in the hotel at the Black Oak Casino Resort. The Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians is also celebrating the 24th anniversary of the casino.

Tribal Chair Kevin Day, and others, spoke about the challenges of the past in initially getting the casino built, and praised the tribal elders for their steadfast determination. In recent years, the resort has also added an RV Park, Elevate indoor playground, and a new splash pad/pool area.

Day told Clarke Broadcasting, “I think it is awesome to see the community support today, and the tribal support. What we have been able to accomplish in a short amount of time, people think 24 years is a long time, but it is not. And we’re not done. Our vision is still moving.”

Ty Day Jr., Chairman of the Tuolumne Economic Development Authority, shared tidbits about some of the projects still under construction. They include an expansion of the Bear Creek Station (across from the hotel) to sell more grocery-type items. At the Westside property on Tuolumne Road, construction recently got underway on a 30-home subdivision. The project is anticipated to be completed in 2026. Work is also underway at Westside to add stadium seating for special events like an MMA fight this June and the Bigfoot Music Festival in August. There are also plans for new walking trails and disc golf.

Today’s event also featured a Tribal blessing.

As part of the 24th anniversary celebration, the casino will have a free fireworks show this Friday, May 16, at 8:30 pm. Guests can begin setting up chairs in Heritage Park (located between the parking garage and casino) starting at 6 pm. There will also be a viewing area at the top of the parking garage. Parking will be available, as always, in the garage and other designated lots. In addition, there will be a shuttle running to and from the Westside property.

This Saturday, May 17, the annual Indian Market will take place between 10 am and 4 pm at Heritage Park and feature Native American demonstrations such as basket weaving, acorn processing, and stone grinding. Veteran Hollywood actor Danny Trejo will be on the Black Oak Casino property all weekend for a meet-and-greet with invited guests, and popular YouTube personality Vegas Matt will also be on-site trying his luck at some of Black Oak’s over 1,100 slot machines and over 20 table games.