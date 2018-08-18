Highway 108 Re-Opening Sunday Near Donnell Fire

Donnell Fire hazard tree cleared along Hwy 108 Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Effective 4pm Sunday (August 19), you can again travel on Highway 108 through the Donnell Fire burn area.

The stretch of Highway 108 between Eagle Meadow and the Tuolumne-Mono county line has been closed over the past several weeks due to the 31,743 acre blaze. The US Forest Service emphasizes that you will only be able to drive through, but it is prohibited to stop between Eagle Meadow and Kennedy Meadows. However, the road to Kennedy Meadows Resort will be open, so you will be allowed access the resort. CHP and sheriff’s deputies will be patrolling in other areas to help protect properties within the burn area. Clark Fork Road, and the surrounding campgrounds, forest roads, recreation residence tracts, organization camps and the Dardanelles Resort remains off limits.

Crews have removed hazard trees from where the Donnell Fire burned along Highway 108, but you are still urged to travel with extreme caution.

