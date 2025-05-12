Calaveras Supervisors To Hold Government Center Frog Jump, Approve Proclamations

San Andreas, CA — Tuesday’s Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will have a vote on a proclamation recognizing the upcoming Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee, and then during the noon hour, the board will take a break and hold the annual frog jump outside the government center.

The event puts local leaders up against each other to promote the upcoming weekend’s Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee.

Other items on Tuesday’s agenda include a proclamation recognizing the valedictorian and salutatorian at Bret Harte High School, recognizing May as Mental Health Awareness Month, and proclaiming May 18-24 as National Public Works Week.

In addition, there will be presentations about an organizational review of the Health and Human Services Agency, an elected officials compensation study, broadband projects and opportunities, and the CalFresh program.