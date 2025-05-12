Community Presentation Planned On Career Technical Education Programs

Outside the Tuolumne Community Resilience Center View Photo

Tuolumne, CA – There is an event on Wednesday (May 14) to highlight happenings within Career Technical Education (CTE) in Tuolumne County.

It is in connection to a recent initiative led by the Sonora Area Foundation, and community partners, to promote and expand CTE offerings.

Sonora Area Foundation CEO Darrell Slocum says the upcoming event will feature presentations from Sonora, Summerville and Tioga high schools summarizing their offerings. Columbia College’s CTE department will do the same, and talk about how the college is collaborating with the high schools.

Wednesday’s event is open to the public and will run from 9-10:30 am at the Tuolumne Resiliency Center at 18241 Bay Avenue in Tuolumne.