Rite Aid To Close All Stores, Including In Mother Lode

Sonora Rite Aid store on corner of the Mono Way and Greenley Road intersection View Photo

Sonora, CA— Philadelphia-based Rite Aid is closing all its stores nationwide, including right here in the Mother Lode, and customers can expect their local store to close or change ownership in the next few months.

The company’s website states that there are 1,245 stores in 15 states, with its heaviest presence in New York, Pennsylvania, and California, which has 347 locations. Two stores are located in the Mother Lode: one in Sonora at 855 Mono Way in Tuolumne County and the other in Angels Camp at 230 South Main Street in Calaveras County. Clarke Broadcasting contacted both stores; an unidentified Angels Camp employee would not disclose how many are on staff and advised us to call the corporate office. An unidentified Sonora employee informed us that there are around 20 staff members and also suggested we call the corporate office. Company officials did not respond to our emails or phone calls at the time of this posting.

Matt Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer of Rite Aid, stated, “For more than 60 years, Rite Aid has been a proud provider of pharmacy services and products to our loyal customers. While we have continued to face financial challenges, intensified by the rapidly evolving retail and healthcare landscapes in which we operate, we are encouraged by meaningful interest from a number of potential national and regional strategic acquirers. As we move forward, our key priorities are ensuring uninterrupted pharmacy services for our customers and preserving jobs for as many associates as possible.” He continued, “I will be forever grateful to our thousands of associates for their commitment to Rite Aid and its mission, and I thank our entire team—from store associates to corporate employees—for their dedication to our customers and our company. With their support, we have played a critical role in supporting the healthcare needs of countless Americans across the communities that we are honored to serve.”

The company shared that it plans to sell customer prescription files, but there is no guarantee that those files will be near the closing store location. It will also sell inventory and other assets while closing distribution centers and selling off store locations. Currently, stores will remain open, according to the company, but no new inventory will be purchased, so customers may find shelves empty in the coming weeks. Customers can still fill prescriptions, get immunizations, and shop in the stores or online until the sales are completed. However, customer rewards points for purchases have been stopped, and gift cards or accepted returns and exchanges will end starting next month.

After closing stores in 2023, Rite Aid filed for its first bankruptcy. The company stated in a letter to vendors that it has faced several financial challenges that have grown more intense, and its “only viable path forward” is a return to Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Rite Aid and its rivals have had to contend with declining prescription income, a rise in theft, court settlements involving opioid prescriptions, and consumers moving to budget stores and internet shopping.