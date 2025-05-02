PAWS Celebrates Tiger Cleo’s One-Year Anniversary

Tiger Cleo-- PAWS photo View Photo

San Andreas, CA— The Performing Animal Welfare Society, or PAWS, in San Andreas, Calaveras County, is celebrating the one-year anniversary of tiger Cleo.

“It’s hard to believe that a year has passed since tiger Cleo, then just a cub, arrived at the PAWS sanctuary,” recounted PAWS officials.

As earlier reported, Cleo came to the park in very poor shape last year after being confiscated from a private facility by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Sanctuary officials reported then that she suffered from severe Metabolic Bone Disease (MBD), a painful condition caused by inadequate nutrition, which left her with multiple bone fractures and deformities.

“We are grateful to the Oakland Zoo, which provided excellent care and proper nutrition for Cleo prior to her transfer to PAWS,” noted PAWS officials, adding, “Although MBD has caused permanent damage to bones in her neck and legs, Cleo has made remarkable progress. Thanks to the dedication of PAWS’ veterinary team and caregivers, she has grown into an energetic, strong, and muscular tiger.”

Caregivers describe Cleo as an exceptionally smart tiger who enthusiastically engages in training sessions designed to support her medical care. They say she also delights in splashing in her pool, playing with specially designed toys tough enough for a tiger, and dragging fresh pine branches, an enrichment item, through her habitat.

PAWS officials shared, “We are honored to provide Cleo with a forever home where she, and animals like her, thrive in a peaceful, natural setting, with expert, individualized care. With nutritious diets, daily attention, and veterinary support whenever needed, Cleo—and every animal here—is truly in the best of hands.”