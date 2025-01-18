Settling In And Making PAWS Home

Tiger Cleo at PAWS in San Andreas View Photo

San Andreas, CA – An update on two new cats calling the Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) home.

Bobcat Rumi and tiger Cleo came to the sanctuary last year and PAWS gives an update on how they have settled into their surroundings.

“Bobcats naturally keep their distance from people, yet Rumi was once kept as a ‘pet.’ As she matured, her natural instincts surfaced, including aggression. Rumi was surrendered to another sanctuary that later was forced to re-home her,” recounted PAWS officials.

In her new environment, Rumi has a peaceful, private enclosure and spends the day napping under a favorite oak tree.

Cleo came to the sanctuary as a cub and faced serious health challenges. PAWS shared that she suffered from metabolic bone disease, a preventable condition caused by improper nutrition, that left her with multiple bone fractures and deformities.

According to PAWS, “Despite her rough start, under PAWS’ care, Cleo has grown into a muscular, spirited tiger who is full of energy!”