Update: Donnell Fire Continues To Grow In Stanislaus National Forest

Update at 10:05am: Last night crews battling the Donnell Fire continued structure protection along Highway 108 including backfiring operations east of Douglas tract and around Baker Station. A team also worked around the famous Bennett Juniper, building containment lines and added protection. High winds projected today create the potential for rapid fire growth. Yesterday air support dropped 42,000 gallons of retardant. Fix wing aircraft and helicopter support will continue today.

While we reported earlier that Spicer reservoir is closed for recreational use, the campgrounds around it are open. The Pacific Crest Trail remains closed between Highway 108 and Highway 4.

643 firefighters are now assigned to the incident. 220 structures are threatened. 55 major structures have been destroyed, along with 81 outbuildings. Also yesterday, Congressman Tom McClintock made a stop at base camp to hear an update on the fire fight. The latest size estimate remains 23,824 and there is 5-percent containment.

Original story at 9am: Tuolumne County, CA — More areas are becoming off-limits due to the 23,824 acre Donnell Fire burning in the Stanislaus National Forest.

This morning the US Forest Service issued an order closing the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness and Spicer Lake. The fire is considered 5-percent contained. We expect to have more information about the current strategies and the fire’s direction following the morning briefing at base camp.

The mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for the Highway 108 corridor between Eagle Meadow and Kennedy Meadows. The advisory evacuation notice is still in place for the Mill Creek and Cascade Campgrounds. We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available.

