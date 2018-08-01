Ferguson Fire Yosemite West Advisory Lifted

Yosemite National Park, CA — Incident command officials report significant milestones in fighting the Ferguson Fire, last reported at 94,992 acres with 43 percent containment.

Last night at 6 p.m. residents only were allowed back into Yosemite West and the mandatory evacuation was reduced to an advisory. Assigned personnel at 2,357, includes 202 engines; 18 water tenders; 14 helicopters; 39 hand crews; 33 dozers; 5 masticators.

Containment of the fire perimeter from the Merced Grove west along Old Yosemite Road to Pilot Peak and through Anderson Valley was a key piece in opening of Highway 120 yesterday. Firefighters constructed line around a small spot fire outside of the fire perimeter near the Merced Grove and night crews monitored it through the night. Spot fires remain a concern, however managers report that firefighters have been able to contain the detected spot fires.

Moderate fire behavior allowed firefighters the opportunity to complete direct hand line in the Crane Creek drainage above El Portal and a combination of hand line and dozer line was constructed around the community of Foresta. Firefighters were successful in protecting all the structures in the community.

Fire Impacts On Yosemite Valley Access

Fire is affecting three major roads leading into Yosemite Valley; Big Oak Flat Road, El Portal Road and Wawona Road. Securing the fire at Cascade Falls area is critical to prevent the movement of fire into the valley and spreading to the South and North valley rims. The fire is burning in extremely steep terrain between the Big Oak Flat and El Portal roads, moving toward the Cascade Falls picnic area. Firefighters have hose lays above the big tunnel and are attempting to pinch off the fire in this area.

The hottest and most active part of the fire continues to be between Wawona Road, Glacier Point Road and Chinquapin, where the fire is burning into old fire scars. Reduction of fuel within the scars enable crews to work directly on the fire’s edge. A small spot fire was worked in front of the main fire and crews constructed hand line around it. Crews are monitoring the spot and also working to contain the main fire.

Yosemite West residents should expect delays due to hazards impacting the roadway such as falling trees and rock travelling between Wawona and Yosemite West. As firefighters and utility crewmembers continue to be working in the Yosemite West community, hoses, pumps and sprinklers may still be in place in and around homes.

Suppression repair efforts are underway on the southern and western portions of the fire. This may include using heavy equipment to build water bars, bringing in berms and vegetation if available to reduce erosion during future storms and to allow vegetation regrowth. This also helps the restore the habitat of the local flora and fauna. Repairs also include protection of cultural/archaeological sites by reducing access to those sites.

