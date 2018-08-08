Limited Growth On Donnell Fire In Stanislaus National Forest

Tuolumne County, CA — The Donnell Fire’s growth was minimal yesterday in the Stanislaus National Forest, but the acreage increased to 13,814 due to better mapping.

The heavy inversion layer limited fire activity, and the weather expected to be a little warmer today, with it lifting earlier. The fire has reached 5-percent containment. Air operations were very limited due to the smoke, but hand crews were able to put in several miles of line on the southwest side of the Stanislaus River.

A mandatory evacuation order remains in place for the Highway 108 corridor from Eagle Meadow to Kennedy Meadows. 22 miles of Highway 108 is closed from Eagle Meadow to the Tuolumne/Mono county line. 1,120 structures are considered threatened and at least 26 have been destroyed.

There are 517 firefighters on scene, 34 engines, seven hand crews, four dozers, four water tenders and four helicopters.

