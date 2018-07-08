Firefighters Prepare For Busy Days Ahead On 13,200 Acre Donnell Fire

Tuolumne County, CA — The Donnell Fire burning in the Stanislaus National Forest is up to 13,200 acres and there is only two percent containment.

410 firefighters are now on scene and the incident command team has placed orders for many more.

The Highway 108 corridor remains under a mandatory evacuation order between Eagle Meadow and the Tuolumne/Mono county line on Sonora Pass. Structure protection remains the top priority, and once the threat is mitigated, the focus will shift to overall containment. The weather was favorable yesterday as the inversion layer stayed low for most of the day, limiting fire activity. Similar conditions are anticipated over the next couple of days, before the weather is expected to shift later in the week.

Around 235 structures were destroyed when the fire erupted on Sunday afternoon. We know that the hardest hit areas include the Dardanelle Resort and Brightman cabins. The forest service has been contacting cabin owners directly about whether their structures are still standing.

The cause of the Donnell Fire remains under investigation. At a community meeting in Pinecrest yesterday, Summit and Mi Wuk Ranger District Supervisor Sarah LaPlante emphasized that, despite rumors, it was never a fire being allowed to burn out naturally for resource benefit. She stated, “Since day one, this has been a full suppression, ‘put it out’ fire. I want to make sure everybody understands that.”

