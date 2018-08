Vegetation Fire Near Vallecito Enlarge

Calaveras County, CA — There is a 1 ½ acre vegetation fire in the area of Six Mile Road and Old Murphys Road near the Vallecito area of Calaveras County.

Air and ground resources responded and it was immediately contained. You will notice activity in the area as crews mop-up.

It is the second fire to ignite in the last hour in Calaveras County. Click here to view the earlier story.