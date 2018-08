Burson, CA — Firefighters quickly extinguished a roadside vegetation fire in the 2700 block of Highway 12 in Calaveras County this morning.

The fire in Burson scorched ¼ acre. The CHP indicates that a boat may have fallen off a hitch, igniting the fire, as a driver was reportedly trying to extinguish it. The official cause is under investigation.

Written by BJ Hansen.

