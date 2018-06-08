Update: Assessing Donnell Fire Damage At Dardanelle And Brightman

Update at 10:00am: The Pacific Crest Trail has been closed from Highway 108 to Highway 4 as of August 6th due to the proximity of the Donnell Fire.

Update at 9:40am: Tuolumne County is declaring a local State of Emergency due to the wildfires. Click here to view the story. It includes new information about the damage at the Dardanelle Resort and structure protection efforts near Kennedy Meadows.

Update at 8:50am: The Forest Service reports that the Donnell Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest is now 12,000 acres and there is only one percent containment.

The fire has been primarily burning along the north bank of the Middle Fork of the Stanislaus River in steep and rough terrain through heavy amounts of dead and dying trees. Getting needed resources has been challenging, according to the Forest Service. Other local incident command teams have been sharing aircraft and personnel as needed. At one point over the weekend a DC-10 was assisting.

We reported earlier that the fire did heavy damage through the Dardanelle and Brightman areas, and several structures were destroyed. No additional information has been made available this morning. Highway 108 is closed at Eagle Meadow, approximately 13 miles east of Strawberry.

A timeline of our news about the Donnell Fire since it started on August 2nd is here.

Original story posted at 5:30am: Tuolumne County, CA — The Forest Service reports that the Donnell Fire jumped Highway 108 at Brightman Flat yesterday which forced crews to disengage from the fire’s intense edge.

As a result, it destroyed numerous cabins and structures in the area of Dardanelle Resort and Brightman Flat. The Forest Service reports, “An assessment of the amount of loss cannot be conducted safely or accurately until daylight hours…Fortunately the areas affected by the fire were evacuated early on August 5, resulting in no known injuries or fatalities.”

The fire is considered 6,000 acres and there is 2-percent containment. 273 firefighters are assigned to the incident, five hand crews, three helicopters and 11 engines. Due to other large fires in the state, resources are being ordered and filled as they are available, according to the Forest Service.

A larger Central Coast Interagency Incident Management Team assumed operations yesterday morning. A mandatory evacuation order remains in place for the Highway 108 corridor between Eagle Meadow Road and Kennedy Meadows, including all campgrounds and residences. Highway 108 is closed at Eagle Meadow.

A Donnell Fire public meeting has been scheduled for 5pm today at the Pinecrest Amphitheater and anyone can come and ask questions to fire managers.

To view a recap of the fire from yesterday, click here.

Written by BJ Hansen.

