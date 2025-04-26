Gas Leak Ignites House Explosion In Strawberry

Structure destroyed after gas leak explosion in Strawberry -- TCFD photo View Photos

Strawberry, CA— A Sunday morning explosion rocked the Strawberry area and destroyed a home.

The Tuolumne County Fire Department (TCFD) pictures in the image box show the destruction after firefighters, including those from CAL FIRE TCU and Twain Harte Fire, contained the fire in a home in the 28000 block of Hilltop Lane in Strawberry north of Highway 108 on Sunday (4/20) around 8:47 a.m.

According to fire officials, when crews arrived on the scene, the house was fully involved, and flaming debris from the structure was found in the surrounding vegetation. Additional ground resources were requested, and the fire was contained within minutes.

The TCFD Fire Investigative Unit was called in to investigate the blaze and determine its origin. They provided this determination from their first inspector:

“Scene evidence, along with statements from neighbors and information gathered from the property owner, who lives outside the area, all point to the explosion with ensuing fire started due to a gas leak, most likely from the gas stove and the ignition source was most likely the gas water heater when it kicked on after the thermostat setting was reached. The damage was severe, making it difficult to determine why the gas was leaking to begin with. A more extensive examination from a qualified engineer would be needed to determine where the exact fault of the gas leak actually came from.“

The structure was destroyed, and about 1/2 acre of vegetation was also burned. No injuries were reported.