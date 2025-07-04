Two Overnight Fires In Calaveras County

Valley Springs, CA— Two overnight fires broke out in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports that the first blaze, the Haskell Fire, broke out just before 10 p.m. in the 5600 block of Highway 12. Then, just after midnight, a grass fire, the Miles Fire, ignited along Ospital Road and Miles Road. Crews quickly stopped the forward spread of both blazes within minutes of their arrival at an estimated quarter acre each. The cause of these fires remains under investigation.

Written by Tracey Petersen .

