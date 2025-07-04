Clear
67.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Two Overnight Fires In Calaveras County

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Cal fire Truck

Cal fire Truck

Photo Icon View Photo

Valley Springs, CA— Two overnight fires broke out in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports that the first blaze, the Haskell Fire, broke out just before 10 p.m. in the 5600 block of Highway 12. Then, just after midnight, a grass fire, the Miles Fire, ignited along Ospital Road and Miles Road. Crews quickly stopped the forward spread of both blazes within minutes of their arrival at an estimated quarter acre each. The cause of these fires remains under investigation.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 