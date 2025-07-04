Grand Marshal Named Of Columbia’s Glorious 4th Celebration

Michael Sharps named the Grand Marshal of the 2025 Glorious 4th of July Celebration in Columbia View Photo

Columbia, CA— The Columbia Chamber of Commerce has chosen one of its own to be the Grand marshal of its 2025 Glorious 4th of July Celebration.

Michael Sharps is this year’s Grand Marshal. Commerce officials noted he has been the behind-the-scenes force “powering Columbia’s rise for over a decade—volunteering his time, talent, and tremendous heart to make our town shine.” They listed his website wizardry, visual storytelling, design expertise, and financial acumen and called him the “event mastermind.”

“Michael embodies everything this celebration stands for—community, creativity, and an unwavering belief in Columbia’s future,” said Chamber President and his wife, Rosanna Sharps.

Michael humbly gave the credit to his wife, sharing that he had to give the credit to her. Regarding the honor, he stated, “Columbia gave me—and continues to give me—so much inspiration. This parade is the ultimate expression of hometown pride, and I’m honored to lead it in 2025.”

The Glorious 4th of July Celebration begins today with a Flag Raising and Black Powder Musket Salute by the Columbia Militia near the Gazebo at 11 a.m. and a parade at noon. For more Mother Lode July 4th activities, click here.