Two-Vehicle Crash On HWY 49 in Sonora

Sonora, CA — The CHP is on the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 49 in Sonora.

The crash occurred at around 4:30 p.m. near Old Sonora Columbia Road when a green Subaru Impreza and a Toyota Tacoma pickup were involved in a rear-end collision. It is unclear at this time which vehicle hit the other. An ambulance has been called to the scene.

Both lanes of the highway are blocked, with officers directing traffic. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible, as traffic is backed up. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.