New Growth On Ferguson Fire

Update at 9:45am: Tuolumne County is declaring a local state of emergency due to the wildfires. Click here for more information.

Original story posted at 8:38am: Mariposa, CA — The Ferguson Fire in Mariposa County, which has been burning since July 13, is 91,502 acres and there is 38-percent containment.

2,689 firefighters are assigned to the incident, 20 water tenders, 14 helicopters, 40 crews and 33 dozers. Yesterday firefighters successfully completed a tactical firing operation south of Wawona to the South Fork of the Merced River. It was a significant achievement in the overall fight, according to the incident command team. It further protects the community of Wawona and the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias. Along the northern perimeter, crews kept the fire from crossing Highway 120 above the Merced Grove. Hazard trees were also removed near Big Oak Flat Road. Firefighters are burning along dozer constructed containment lines from the tunnel on Big Oak Flat Road toward Highway 140 in order to prevent the fire from spreading northeast from Foresta.

Yosemite Valley remains closed indefinitely.

