200 Evacuated Due To 1,750 Acre Donnell Fire

Tuolumne County, CA — The Stanislaus National Forest reports the Donnell Fire off Highway 108 near Donnell Vista is 1,750 acres and there is no containment.

The growth was relatively slow early yesterday until the inversion layer lifted at 11am. Spokesperson Diana Fredlund reports that 200 people were evacuated as the fire is threatening a combined 225 structures and outbuildings. A mandatory evacuation order remains in place for the area stretching from Clark’s Fork campground to the Dardanelles resort. An advisory evacuation notice is in place from Dardanelles to Kennedy Meadows. 65 cabins and five large campgrounds in the Brightman area were evacuated, while 88 cabins, two resorts, and several large campgrounds are under the advisory. Yesterday the fire crossed the Stanislaus River and it has been burning to the northeast. Crews are trying to keep it north of the Middle Fork of the Stanislaus River, south of Spicer, west of Bald Peak and east of Dome Rock. The fire has been burning through roughly two feet high brush, timber litter and understory, according to the forest service.

There is a hard closure of Highway 108 at Eagle Meadow. 207 firefighters are assigned to the incident, 16 engines, three helicopters, four hand crews, two dozers and two water tenders. High temperatures are again projected over the coming days and a Red Flag Warning is in place for high winds.

An evacuation center remains open at the 7th Day Adventist Church in Sonora. Click here to view a story from yesterday detailing the fire’s activity.

The fire ignited at around 5:45pm on August 1st and the cause is under investigation.

