600 Acre Donnell Fire Threatens 30 Structures

Tuolumne County, CA — Forest Fire officials report problems in getting the aircraft in the skies and their overall strategy to combat the 600 acre Donnell Fire’s flames.

Forest Service spokesperson Diana Fredlund details, “During morning hours the fire is under an inversion and actively burning in timber and brush, with movement driven primarily by terrain. Once the inversion lifts around noon, the canyon winds increase to 25 mph and that causes the fire to drastically increase its rate of speed.” She explains, “That means Aircraft are restricted in the morning due to smoky conditions and the inversion, but also restricted later in the day due to high winds.”

Fire officials relay that the main strategy is to keep the fire north of the Middle Fork of the Stanislaus River, south of trail 19E06 and east of Dome Rock.

Evacuations were ordered for the areas of Wagner Tract and the Clark Fork area, as reported here yesterday.

Current resources on scene include 165 personnel, 3 hand crews, 6 engines, 2 helicopters, and two water tenders.

