Hotshot Teams Arrive At 400 Acre Donnell Fire

Tuolumne County, CA — Firefighters will be busy today working to hopefully gain some containment on the 400 acre Donnell Fire burning in the Stanislaus National Forest.

Spokesperson Diana Fredlund notes that two hotshot crews, which each have anywhere from 18-21 firefighters, have arrived at the incident. She adds, “One hotshot crew is from the Stanislaus, and the other is the El Cariso hotshots from the Cleveland National Forest (Southern California). There are evacuation advisories for the Clark’s Fork area, which includes several organizational camps and the forest’s campgrounds. They are just advisories at this time.”

She adds, “The fire is in a very remote and rugged part of the forest, not too far from the Donnell Vista (off Highway 108), and that makes it really hard. There is steep terrain and extremely dry and difficult conditions. That’s why we are really counting on our hotshots to help us out because they have the expertise to be in those conditions.”

There are also two helicopters assigned to the incident and some additional ground resources.

To read a recap of the fire from yesterday, click here.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.