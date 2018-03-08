Quantcast
help information
Clear
82.2 ° F
Full Weather

Hotshot Teams Arrive At 400 Acre Donnell Fire

Donnell Fire from vista point off Highway 108
Donnell Fire from vista point off Highway 108 Photo Icon View Slideshow
(2 Photos) Video Icon Play Video
08/03/2018 8:54 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Tuolumne County, CA — Firefighters will be busy today working to hopefully gain some containment on the 400 acre Donnell Fire burning in the Stanislaus National Forest.

Spokesperson Diana Fredlund notes that two hotshot crews, which each have anywhere from 18-21 firefighters, have arrived at the incident. She adds, “One hotshot crew is from the Stanislaus, and the other is the El Cariso hotshots from the Cleveland National Forest (Southern California). There are evacuation advisories for the Clark’s Fork area, which includes several organizational camps and the forest’s campgrounds. They are just advisories at this time.”

She adds, “The fire is in a very remote and rugged part of the forest, not too far from the Donnell Vista (off Highway 108), and that makes it really hard. There is steep terrain and extremely dry and difficult conditions. That’s why we are really counting on our hotshots to help us out because they have the expertise to be in those conditions.”

There are also two helicopters assigned to the incident and some additional ground resources.

To read a recap of the fire from yesterday, click here.

  • Classifieds
  • Dining Guide
  • Health
  • Events
  • Site Map
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.