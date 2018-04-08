Ferguson Fire Jumps 80-Thousand Acre Mark And Crosses Into Yosemite

Ferguson Fire suppression operations 8-4-18 Enlarge

Mariposa County, CA — The new numbers this morning for the Ferguson Fire burning in Mariposa County show the fire climbed another 3,548 acres and hit 80,755 acres while the containment slipped back to 36-percent.

The Mariposa Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation order last night for several areas along the Highway 140 corridor, as reported here last night. Earlier in the day, Yosemite Valley was placed under a mandatory evacuation as well not due to the fire but a power failure.

Incident Command reports that Friday afternoon, a spot fire ignited inside the Yosemite National Park boundaries, west of Wawona Road (Highway 41). The flames are heading towards Badger Pass. That prompted evacuations along Highway 140 corridor out of concern that shifting winds overnight could bring the fire back into the communities.

Earlier in the day, another spot fire broke out in the Crane Creek drainage southwest of Foresta after the flames jumped the Merced River.

Crews were able to complete tactical firing along Pilot Ridge on the Mariposa-Tuolumne county line on the north side of the blaze. Firefighters also strengthened containment lines and mopped up around two spots fires southwest of Wawona.

Incident Command reports warmer and drier conditions are fueling increased fire behavior and spotting, which will continue to create more smoke columns in the skies over the blaze.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.