Ferguson Fire Spikes To 73,560 Acres

Mariposa County, CA — The Ferguson Fire grew by 4,120 acres overnight and it is 41-percent contained.

The latest size estimate is 73,560 acres. Despite the growth, crews are making good progress. On the north end of the fire, crews successfully conducted tactical firing operations toward the spot fire off Highway 120 north of the Merced Grove of Giant Sequoias. They also fired westward along Pilot Ridge toward the 13 Road to strengthen containment lines. Big Oak Flat Road in Yosemite remains closed from the Highway 120/Big Oak Flat entrance into the park to Crane Flat. East of the fire, crews connected a containment line to Wawona Road (Highway 41).

They will now progress north along Wawona Road as part of a larger strategy to contain the fire spreading southeast between El Portal and Yosemite West.

This morning at 6am a new incident command team took over operations, the California Interagency Management Team 3, led by IC Mark von Tillow.

Areas of Yosemite National Park, like Yosemite Valley, Wawona Road and Hetch Hetchy will remain closed through the coming weekend.

There are 2,845 firefighters assigned to the incident, 136 engines, 50 water tenders, 14 helicopters, 66 crews and 38 dozers.

Click here to view a Ferguson Fire timeline.

