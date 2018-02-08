Vegetation Fire Reported In The Forest

Stanislaus National Forest Enlarge

Stanislaus National Forest, CA — Air and ground crews are heading to a vegetation fire that was called into the Stanislaus National Forest dispatch.

The flames are reported to be in Tuolumne County in the area of Donnell Vista, off Highway 108 in the Summit Ranger District. Forest Service spokesperson Diana Fredlund details, “It’s a one to two acre fire in the wilderness near the Donnell Inlet. We are ordering additional resources up to take a look and give your more information as we learn more.”

There is no word as to whether any structures are threatened at this time. We will bring you further details as soon as they come into the news center.

