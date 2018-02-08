August Weekend Events

Attend some events this weekend, keeping in mind the weather will stay in the 90’s in Sonora but will be cooler at higher elevations with smoke from the Ferguson Fire that may come and go.

As reported in Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” Sonora’s 21st Magic of the Night will be Friday night.

Saturday is Stuff The Bus in the Sonora Walmart Parking Lot. At the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp will be the Crafty Chicks Road Show Summer Event and in Valley Springs the Calaveras Wine Cheese and Olive Festival is produced by the Rotary Club of San Andreas with volunteer help. Proceeds from this year’s event will go toward the Meals on Wheels program of Common Ground Senior Services serving Calaveras County, as well as other Rotary projects.

Tuolumne County Master Gardeners will host an Open Garden Day Saturday from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm at Cassina High School in Sonora.

Barn and Boots Fundraiser in Twain Harte Saturday evening is raising money for the Mountain Mercy Project which is a local non profit that supports a small women and children’s hospital in Bocozelle Haiti.

Twain Harte Concerts in the Pines continues Saturday nights starting at 6pm.

The Foreigner, a comedy, is playing at Murphys Creek Theatre, with the last show this Sunday. The play is about a shy man named Charlie who overhears a lot of interesting things while staying at a fishing lodge. At Sierra Repertory Theater’s East Sonora Theater Pageant: Musical Theatre is playing. The Pageant features six beauty contestants battling for the title of “Miss Glamoresse” with the added twist; the contestants are all played by men. The show is rated PG-13.

