Sonora’s Heaven For Kids Park To Close For Second Round Of Repairs

Kids Playing at the Heaven For Kids Park View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Heaven For Kids Park and Playground will close for urgent repairs a second time starting next week.

As we reported here earlier this month, the popular local family attraction was closed for three days, from Tuesday, July 15, through Thursday, July 17, to address community concerns regarding the repairs. These concerns were based on public feedback regarding boards that needed replacement, an increase in bark, and fixing equipment. County parks and recreation reports that the park, located at 480 Greenley Road in Sonora near the Tuolumne County Main Library, will be closed again for three days, from Monday, August 4, to Wednesday, August 6, to spread fresh playground bark.

County Parks and Recreation staff expressed gratitude, stating they “would like to thank Supervisor [Michael] Holland for his support and tireless efforts in advocating for this repair work. The county is immensely grateful to Sierra Pacific Industries for their donation of the playground bark and to Modrell Transportation for their donation of the delivery of the playground bark.”

Additional thanks were extended to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Jail Work Crew, the Tuolumne County Probation Work Release Crew, and the Tuolumne County Facilities Management and groundskeeping teams for their assistance with the necessary repairs.

“The Tuolumne County Parks and Recreation Department asks for the public’s patience. As we move to the next phase of assessing the larger needs of the park, including seeking funding for a major overhaul,” shared officials, adding, “The County will do everything possible to keep this well-loved park usable for the public now and into the future.”