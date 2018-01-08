Sonora’s 21st Annual Magic Of The Night

Sonora's Magic of the Night Enlarge

Downtown Sonora will have plenty of activity this Friday night as Magic of the Night takes over Washington Street from 6 to 9 PM.

Sheala Wilkenson, Special Events Coordinator for the City of Sonora, was Wednesday´s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Wilkenson stated that, “This 21st annual event is free to the public and there will be lots of entertainment on both sides of Washington Street, from the Sonora Opera Hall to the Red Church.”

Although Washington Street itself will not be closed off, several side streets will be.

There will be plenty of live music, corvettes and antique automobiles, food from Sierra’s Table, a “fire show”, a children’s bounce house and much more.

Local businesses have expressed their appreciation for this annual event and according to Wilkenson, most have their doors open with sidewalk sales, restaurant specials and other offers.

