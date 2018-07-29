Second Firefighter Dies Battling Ferguson Fire

Ferguson Fire Enlarge

Mariposa County, CA — The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office confirms that another firefighter sadly died while battling the Ferguson Fire.

The unidentified firefighter was from the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park. Limited details regarding what led to the fatal injury have been released, but it happened this morning on the Sierra National Forest. The firefighter and his crew were involved in a tactical firing operation on the east side of the fire. They were operating in an area hit hard by tree mortality, and the firefighter was struck by a falling tree.

Sequoia and Kings National Park Superintendent Woody Smeck says, “The team at Sequoia and Kings National Park is devastated by this terrible news. Our deepest condolences go out to the firefighter’s family and loved ones. We grieve this loss with you.”

36-year-old CAL Fire heavy equipment operator Braden Varney was also killed fighting the fire back on July 14.

To read an earlier story from today detailing efforts to contain the fire, click here.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.