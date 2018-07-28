Ferguson Fire’s Acreage Climbs, Evacuations Lifted And Yosemite Closures Pushed

Ferguson Fire Enlarge

Mariposa County, CA — The Ferguson Fire’s acreage jumped by nearly 3,000 acres overnight and has almost reached the 50,000 acre mark this morning while the containment remains at 29-percent. Residents in the Lushmeadows Subdivision were able to return to their homes last night as their evacuation order was lifted at 8 p.m., but it remains under an advisory evacuation. The only entry into the area is at the intersection of Triangle and Darrah roads. Only residents with identification or proof of residency are being allowed into the area.

As reported here last night, Yosemite National Park officials extended the closure of the Yosemite Valley by five days to Friday, August 3rd at 4 p.m. Meanwhile there is no date slated for the Wawona area. Both had been scheduled to reopen on Sunday. Wawona Road and Highway 41 from the park’s south entrance to Tunnel View and the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias will remain closed until further notice.

Incident Command confirms that one non-residential building has been destroyed and 5,245 remain threatened. Resources on scene include 3,898, 282 engines, 46 water tenders, 16 helicopters, 92 crews and 81 dozers.

Written by Tracey Petersen.

