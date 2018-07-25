New Evacuation Order And Fire Fighter Injured In Ferguson Fire

Mariposa, CA — A new mandatory evacuation has been ordered for the Lush Meadows area that includes the north side of Triangle Road from Visa Lago to east Westfall and the north side of East Westfall to Old Mill and all side roads to the north. Meanwhile, another firefighter has been injured battling the flames, but no details have yet been released on that person’s condition.

The containment dipped back to 25-percent, but just a minimal 727 acreage growth overnight for an estimated total of 38,522 acres. Visitors have until noon today to leave Yosemite Valley and Wawona in Yosemite National Park as those areas will shut down through Sunday due to smoke and fire suppression efforts. That closure is prompting YARTS to suspend bus service until further notice, but not until three buses leaving from the park for Tuolumne County destinations beginning this morning at 10:20, 10:50 and 11:20 a.m.

Another community fire meeting is slated for 6 p.m. at the Greeley Hill Community Center (10332 Fiske Road) in the Coulterville area.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.