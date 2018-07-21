Update: Air Quality Alert & Excessive Heat Watch

The Mariposa County and Tuolumne Air Pollution Control Districts have issued an Air Quality Alert for Mariposa and Tuolumne Counties.

This Air Quality Alert is in effect until the fire is extinguished.

Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections.

Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant.

People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctors advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality.

Older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate.

Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening.

High pressure will bring the return of hot weather next week. Daytime highs could be five to ten degrees above normal, similar to what we saw with the heat event earlier this week.

Daytime highs are forecast to be in the upper 90s in the Mother Lode.

Overnight lows are expected to drop down into the mid 70s to near 80 for some of the warmest locations.

Long outdoor exposure may increase chances for heat related illness for sensitive groups such as children or the elderly.

An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures is expected and will create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

