Construction on Highway 108, 120, 49 and 4

Summer roadwork continues on local Mother Lode highways this week.

On Highway 108 for 10 miles in the Brightman Campground area expect 10 minute delays for grinding and paving with one-way traffic control. The work is scheduled all this week from 7AM to 4PM.

From the Kennedy Meadows area to Pinecrest expect 10 minute delays for striping Tuesday through Friday from 8AM to 4PM. From Lyons Dam Road into Long Barn Road expect one-way traffic control for pavement work Monday through Friday causing 10 minute delays. Work is scheduled between 6AM and 6PM except on Friday when it should wrap up at 3PM.

In Mi-Wuk Village area on Hwy 108 from Toban Way to the beginning of the passing lanes Tree work will restrict traffic causing 10 minute delays also from 6AM to 6PM. More tree work will cause intermittent delays all week on Hwy 108 at Camp Blue/Lair of the Golden Bear.

Paving on Highway 108 and the 34 miles from near Oakdale to the Yosemite Junction and from the Hwy 49 Junction to Chinese Camp and to Moccasin will restrict traffic in areas as crews pave. In the Chinese Camp area to the Work will begin Sunday at 9PM and continue day and night ending at 6PM on Friday. Shoulder work all week at the Chinese Camp turn off at Hwy 108 and on Hwy 49 to the New Melones/Stevenot Bridge will cause 10 minute delays.

On Hwy 120 From Mountain Bluff Road to Moccasin Creek Bridge one-way traffic control for paving will cause short delays from 7AM to 4PM all week.

On Hwy 132 near Lake Don Pedro Elementary from Bonds Flat Road to Zarzamora Street there will be drainage work causing 5 minute delays. The work is scheduled for Monday only from 730AM to 3PM.

Near Coulterville mudslide damage to Highway 49 has kept the road closed for repairs from approximately 15 miles from Bear Valley to the junction with Hwy 132. Caltrans crews and construction partners are working to open on August 1, 2018. Detours for the area can add an additional hour of travel time.

Roadwork In Calaveras

Between San Andreas and Mokelumne Hill on Hwy 49 the bridges will be worked on all week causing 10 minute delays between 9AM and 3:30PM. Also on Hwy 49 from Hwy 12 to Deer Creek Road there will be tree work and more tree work Monday through Friday on Highway 4 beginning at Poole Station Road to McCarty Creek. The work is scheduled to cause 10 minute delays from 7AM to 3PM.

From Upper Moran Road to Big Trees Park Entrance one-way traffic control for drainage work will cause 10 minute delays. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday.

Also in the Arnold area road striping on Highway 4 from Dorrington Station to Cabbage Patch Log Road is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 6AM to 6PM but wrapping up at 3PM on Friday.

Monday through Friday on HWY 4 from Vallecito Road to Six Mile Road one-way traffic control will cause 10 minutes delays. The work is scheduled from 6AM to 6PM except on Friday it will wrap up by 4PM.

Lastly on Highway 4 from Beaver Creek to one mile west of Beatrice Drive more tree work will impede traffic. The work is scheduled from 6AM to 6PM Monday through Saturday.

