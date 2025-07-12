Clear
73.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Help Clean Up Litter An Protect Wildlife At The Same Time

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Trash littering the ground

Trash littering the ground

Photo Icon View Photo

East Sonora, CA — We have all seen those unsightly cigarette butts on the ground; health officials are looking for volunteers to combat that pollution.

Tuolumne County Public Health is hosting a tobacco and litter cleanup tomorrow, Sunday, July 20, 2025, from 9 a.m. to noon. Health officials say not only does it protect the environment, but wildlife too. Volunteers are needed to pitch in and pick up those butts and any other garbage lying around on Mono Way between the Junction Shopping Center and Highway 108.

Individuals and families are welcome. There will be a check-in at 13613 Tuolumne Road at the Mono Way intersection. For questions or more information on the event, text or call (209) 768-5647.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 