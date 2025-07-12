Help Clean Up Litter An Protect Wildlife At The Same Time

Trash littering the ground View Photo

East Sonora, CA — We have all seen those unsightly cigarette butts on the ground; health officials are looking for volunteers to combat that pollution.

Tuolumne County Public Health is hosting a tobacco and litter cleanup tomorrow, Sunday, July 20, 2025, from 9 a.m. to noon. Health officials say not only does it protect the environment, but wildlife too. Volunteers are needed to pitch in and pick up those butts and any other garbage lying around on Mono Way between the Junction Shopping Center and Highway 108.

Individuals and families are welcome. There will be a check-in at 13613 Tuolumne Road at the Mono Way intersection. For questions or more information on the event, text or call (209) 768-5647.