Family Fight Over Money Ends With Vehicle Set Ablaze

Vehicle set ablaze during family feud in Amador County—ACSO photo

Amador County, CA— A family feud over money owed ended with a vehicle set on fire and the suspect on the run, and his son was arrested for outstanding warrants, according to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters responded to a home on the 3500 block of Camanche Parkway North around 5 a.m. on Monday (7/8) for a report of a car fire in the driveway. They called in sheriff’s deputies after determining the blaze was arson. Witnesses reported that the 51-year-old father was angry at his 29-year-old son, both from Galt, who allegedly owed him money. They recounted to deputies how the father repeatedly jumped on the roof of his son’s car, threw rocks, shattering windows, and then lit it on fire. He also had a pistol that he allegedly pointed at people in the home before fleeing in his minivan.

Sheriff’s officials relayed that the son was found to be on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) and also had a felony no-bail warrant for his arrest and had been hiding out in the residence. They report that when deputies arrived, he snuck out the back of the residence and jumped over a fence, but got a surprise when he was captured by a waiting deputy, who arrested him. Investigators are still looking for the father, and anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Amador County Sheriff’s Department at (209) 223-6500.