Winter Storm Recovery Project To Begin Next Week In Calaveras County

Paloma, CA— A winter recovery project will impact travel all next week on Gwin Mine Road in the Paloma area of Calaveras County.

Calaveras County Public Works has contracted the construction work with Sierra Mountain Construction, Inc., out of Sonora. Crews will be repairing shoulders and embankments damaged in the 2023 winter storms. The work will begin Monday (7/14) and run through Friday (7/18) during daylight hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Flaggers will be in place about a mile from Paloma Road. Motorists may face delays of up to 10 minutes. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution in the area or find an alternative route if possible. Public works officials shared, “Your cooperation is appreciated as we work to complete the project on schedule.”

Those with any questions or who need to report urgent road-related issues should contact the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.).