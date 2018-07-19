Emergency Closure On Mountain Ranch Road

Calaveras County Seal Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — Public works officials in Calaveras County say hazardous trees in danger of falling are forcing a portion of a major local route to close.

County road crews were deployed to Mountain Ranch Road, which is now closed between Garibaldi Street and Sheep Ranch Road in Mountain Ranch. However, there is no word yet on how long the stretch will remain closed.

As far as detours go, those heading towards San Andreas are being directed onto Whiskey Slide and East Murray Creek roads; traffic heading towards Mountain Ranch is detouring to East Murray Creek Road.

Officials say as crews remove the tree hazards more details about the reopening of the road will be provided. Questions are being directed to the county at 754-6401.

