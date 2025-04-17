Easter Weekend Events

Ironstone Easter Egg Hunt View Photo

There are several events planned this Easter Holiday weekend and the third weekend in April 2025.

First the annual Tuolumne County Volunteer Fair is today, Thursday, April 17 at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. The free event will run from 4-7 pm on Thursday at the fairgrounds with 75 organizations represented. Sonora Area Foundation CEO Darrell Slocum’s blog has more details here.

Bret Harte Drama is presenting “Chicago: The Musical, Teen Edition” at their theater. Ticket details are here.

Friday is the 3rd Annual Honoring Mother Earth event, a two-day celebration of the Earth hosted by Chicken Ranch Rancheria and Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians in collaboration with Tuolumne River Trust. Volunteers can join efforts to remove the invasive Yellow Flag Iris from Woods Creek and tobacco waste from Woods Creek Rotary Park. Details are here.

Saturday is De-Stress Fest Part 2, a free community event promoting mental health awareness, resilience, and overall well-being. Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center is hosting the event as part of the Never A Bother campaign, as detailed here.

The Old Mill Run will take place this Saturday at Columbia State Historic Park. Details are here.

To celebrate Tuolumne County Arts Week, Black Oak Casino is hosting a free public to showcase of local artists. The show is just one part of Visit Tuolumne County’s 5th Annual Tuolumne County Art Week. Exhibits and events will continue through this Sunday. The multi-day, multi-location celebration of the arts and culture features artists, makers, and creatives that shape the art scene in Tuolumne County, details are here.

The Mother Lode Art Association’s 70th Annual Fine Art Show and Exhibition is at the Sonora Opera Hall. There will also be music Friday evening with the raffle and silent auction closing at 2pm.

Saturday the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse presents the 33rd annual Great Steak Barbecue at the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse Grounds. The doors open at 3 PM. The family style steak barbecue or chicken in a barrel dinner will be served from 5 to 7 PM. Tickets details are in the event listing here.

Saturday is a Town Hall with Paul Preston, President and Governor Pro Tempore of New California State will detail the idea of a New California. The event states it will cover why California is key to Trump’s Golden Age, and be educational about the constitution as detailed in the event listing.

Aronos Research Club sponsors a monthly Barn Dance Saturday evening that is open to the public, families and all ages are welcome for a suggested $10 donation to support the upkeep of the historic clubhouse. A live band will play old time music, there is no need to bring a partner details are here.

Tuolumne Prescribed Burn Association to Host a Hands-On Fire Fest in Twain Harte. Fire demonstration will start at 9 am (weather permitting, both broadcast and pile burns will be used), a short presentation, food and music will start at 12:30 pm. More details are in the event listing.

This weekend entering Yosemite will be free as detailed here.

This Sunday is Easter, services will be held at several local churches and there are several egg hunts prior to Easter.

Saturday is the 7th Annual FFA Easter Egg Hunt, the event starts at 10 AM sharp at the Wildcat Ranch off Tuolumne Road.

The Twain Harte Rotary Easter Egg Hunt is Sunday at 1:00 pm. There will be a free Easter Egg Hunt for kids up through 6th grade at Eproson ball park Twain Harte and an all ages Egg Toss at 2:00 pm.

Saturday support local youth after Groveland Rotary’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Groveland Youth Center. The Youth Center is hosting Easter Bunny Photos and a Bake Sale from 10 AM to 1 PM. All goods will be prepared and baked by local youth as detailed here.

Christian Heights Church is hosting a free Community Easter Egg Hunt Saturday in their Athletic Field beginning at 10 am.

Ironstone’s Easter Egg Hunt with the Murphys-Angels Lions Club is this Sunday. Egg hunts begin at 10 am for those 5 years old and under, at 10:30 am for age 6 to 8 years old, and 11 am is the last hunt for ages 9 to 12 years old.

There will be several Easter Egg Hunts in Calaveras County this Saturday including the Golden Egg Chase at Feeny Park in Murphys starting at 11 AM, the 3rd annual Easter Egg Hunt will take place at Mountain Ranch Park beginning at 1 PM, and an Easter Egg Hunt and other activities will take place at Turner Park in San Andreas from 11 to 1 PM, with the hunt starting at Noon.

Saturday the Annual Women of the Moose Lodge Easter Party at the Ebbetts Pass Lodge in White Pines from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. The first 50 kids up to age 10 get and Easter goodie bag, photo with the Easter Bunny and there will be crafts, raffles, face painting and cupcake decorating as detailed here.

Columbia State Historic Park is hosting their Victorian Easter Parade Sunday. The event is coordinated by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce. Dress up in your Victoria Easter finery and march in the Victorian Easter Parade. Registration begins at 11 am, and the parade is at 12:30 pm. Columbia’s popular Easter Egg Hunts begin with the small Fry Egg Search at noon for ages 3 to 5, and after the Easter Parade, the Junior Egg Poachers (ages 6 to 8) at 1 pm, and finally, the Great Egg Scramblers (ages 9 to 12) at 1:30 pm.

Sierra Reparatory Theater (SRT) is performing “The Marvelous Wonderettes” at the Fallon House Theatre. Murphys Creek Theatre is performing “The Glass Menagerie” as detailed in our Theater section.

Volunteer tree planting in the Rim Fire footprint has begun. Join the effort by signing up with Tuolumne River Trust, details are here.

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park is open with train rides daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through October. Sunday a special Easter guest known as the “Maid of Spring” will join train guests for family photos and every child will take home a special gift. All attendees are also invited to participate in an Easter Bonnet and Hat Contest.

There is an Estate Sale in Sonora this weekend as well listed in our classifieds here.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Pinocchio’s. Check out movie times at local theaters. Updating traffic information is in our traffic section here.