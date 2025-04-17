Mostly Clear
Entrance Fees Waived Saturday At Yosemite National Park

By B.J. Hansen
Yosemite National Park

Yosemite, CA — This coming weekend will be one of eight days that anyone can visit a National Park, including Yosemite, for free.

The upcoming “fee-free day” on Saturday, April 19, is in recognition of the start of National Park Week.  It typically costs $35 to drive a vehicle into the park.

The first fee-free day of 2025 was on January 20 (MLK Day). The other upcoming days are June 19  (Juneteenth National Independence Day), July 16 (Bureau of Land Management’s Birthday), August 4 (Great American Outdoors Day), September 27 (National Public Land Days), October 12 (first Sunday of National Wildlife Refuge Week, and November 11 (Veterans Day).

Reservations are not required to enter the park.

