De-Stress Fest Part Two To Prioritizes Youth Mental Health

De-Stress Flyer Part 2 - Community /Student Focused Day View Photo

Sonora, CA— De-Stress Fest Part 2, a free community event promoting mental health awareness, resilience, and overall well-being, can be a great family getaway this weekend.

Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center is hosting the event as part of the Never A Bother campaign, providing youth and families with valuable resources, inspiring speakers, and engaging activities designed to foster confidence and self-care. Health officials say that Part 2 brings the community together to unite, educate, and assist one another in fostering a culture that values young people’s mental health, all while enjoying a fun-filled day to remember.

There will be resource booths along with wellness activities. Families can connect with local organizations offering mental health support, coping strategies, and self-care techniques.

The event is Saturday, April 19, 2025, at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora, and all ages are welcome to this free gathering. Health officials offered these event highlights:

Keynote Speaker: Kevin Hines (1:00 PM) – An award-winning mental health advocate, author, and filmmaker, Kevin Hines shares his journey of surviving a suicide attempt and his mission to inspire hope and resilience.

Film Screening: My Ascension** (3:00 PM)** – A powerful documentary featuring Emma Benoit, a suicide attempt survivor turned advocate, focusing on suicide prevention and mental health awareness.

Activities for the whole family:

Easter Egg Hunt—A fun scavenger hunt for all ages!

Therapy Dogs—Come meet friendly pups and experience the comfort of animal therapy.

Bounce Houses—Jump into some fun and let go of stress!

Silent DJ Party—Dance to your own beat with our unique silent disco experience.

Book Fair—Discover books that inspire, educate, and entertain.

Mural Painting—Help create a beautiful community mural that spreads positivity.

Bracelet Making—A hands-on craft station for creativity and relaxation.

For more event information, contact Laura Neher at laura.neher@tmwihc.org.