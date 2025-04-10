Second Weekend In April Events

Sonora Opera Hall View Photo

The second weekend in April has several community events planned for April 12th and 13th, 2025.

First, the Mother Lode Art Association’s 70th Annual Fine Art Show and Exhibition will be at the Sonora Opera Hall. The exhibition opens Friday at 5pm, with an award presentation at 6pm and music. The show will be open Saturday, from 10am to 8pm with music in the evening and an art demonstration by Kelly Telfer, known for his motorsport art. The event kicks off 2nd Saturday Art Night, which means businesses all along the street in Downtown Sonora will be open from 5 to 8 pm. Sunday the Fine Art Show is open from 10am to 5pm with music in the afternoon. There will also be music next Friday evening, April 18th with the raffle and silent auction closing at 2pm Friday, April 18.

The Fine Art Show is just one part of Visit Tuolumne County’s 5th Annual Tuolumne County Art Week. Exhibits and events will continue through Sunday, April 20th. The multi-day, multi-location celebration of the arts and culture features artists, makers, and creatives that shape the art scene in Tuolumne County, details are here.

The Miss Calaveras Scholarship Pageant will be holding a Car Wash and Bake Sale Fundraiser at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds on Saturday from 10 AM to 3 PM.

Saturday the Jamestown Youth Center is hosting a Bunny Brunch from 10am-12:30pm. All you can eat pancakes with unlimited toppings and more for youth 8-18 years old. All proceeds benefit Jamestown Youth Center and Tuolumne County youth programs.

This Saturday is the 16th Annual Sonora Spurs National Wild Turkey Federation Conservation Banquet. Doors open to the Sonora Elk Lodge in Sonora at 5:00 PM and dinner will be at served at 7:00 PM. There will be raffles, games, a silent auction and a live auction.

The Oakdale Rodeo is also Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

Sunday is the last of the Ovations Performing Arts Series concerts featuring Traveling Wilburys Revue. The concert is at Bret Harte Performing Arts Center at 2 PM.

Sunday a Community Car Wash Fundraiser will raise money for Emily and Gerry Nevel. The Nevel family is in need of help due to medical concerns and financial hardships. The $20 car wash will be held in the parking lot of Tractor Supply.

This Sunday is Palm Sunday, services will be held at several local churches including at the Historic Morgan Chapel Church at 3 PM.

The 2025 Tuolumne County Volunteer Fair will have 75 organizations at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds on Thursday, April 17th from 4 to 7 PM. More info is in the event listing here.

Sierra Reparatory Theater (SRT) is performing “The Marvelous Wonderettes” starting April 18 at the Fallon House Theatre. Murphys Creek Theatre will perform “The Glass Menagerie” also starting April 18.

Volunteer tree planting in the Rim Fire footprint has begun. Join the effort by signing up with Tuolumne River Trust, details are here.

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park is open with train rides daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through October.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Pinocchio’s. Check out movie times at local theaters.